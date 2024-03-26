Moonscape Overlook, Hanksville, UT, USA

During the first night of my stay in the Hanksville, Utah, area, I camped out at Moonscape Overlook for some astrophotography. Several other groups camped out nearby, also ready for a night of clear skies.

After a successful night of capturing the stars, I woke up a little before sunrise and was treated to this amazing scene. The sun's rays were peeking through the clouds and casting some fantastic rays up into the sky.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now