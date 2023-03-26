St Johann, Val Di Funes, Dolomites, Italy

This was an impromptu trip to the Italian Dolomites in 2019. My wife and I had been trying to plan a trip here for some time but could not get our heads around the logistics. In the end, we just booked flights and two places to stay and winged it.

One of the locations I picked because it overlooked this spot; the image was taken on the grounds of the accommodation, overlooking the Church of St. Johann in Ranui.

As the sun rose, I stood with my camera set to aperture priority, f/16, ISO 100.

