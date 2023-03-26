    Search
    Big Cottonwood Canyon, Utah, USA

    By Luc Stadnik

    After some snowstorms, the forecast was clear skies, so I planned to shoot the first Milky Way of the season. The scenery was amazing, but there was a lot of light pollution from the Salt Lake City metropolitan area.

    Not happy with my Milky Way images, even under -19 Celsius degrees, I waited for sunrise. It was beautiful, but the sky was completely clear, and again I wasn't that happy.

    The golden hour had already gone, but I was still there trying to figure out how to capture that scenery. It was hard to move over a layer of at least 2 meters of snow, and I was freezing, but suddenly those clouds appeared and literally crowned the mountain.

    Finally happy, I could go back to the car and start my way home.

