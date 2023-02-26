    Search
    The Peaks, Ua Pou, French Polynesia
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    In September 2010, we spent three weeks in the famous French Polynesia islands. We were on a cruise during the first two weeks visiting the various archipelagos. The ship was also delivering goods to those isolated islands.

    Approaching Ua Pou Island, I was struck by the layers of colours and forms, with several mountain peaks in the background hitting the low clouds. This was our first stop, and a crew member explained that volcanic activity had created these mountains.

    I was happy to have my 24 to 300 mm (35 mm eq) Leica D zoom on my camera. Changing lenses is not recommended during a trip such as this with high humidity. With a focal length of 70 mm, I composed the image. The guide told us that theany sailor's dream is to view these islands from their own craft. I was happy to view and capture this beautiful scene. I hope that this image will let you dream as well!

