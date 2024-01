Lake Superior, Pictured Rocks, Munising, Michigan, USA

The picture was captured on a boat on Lake Superior in Pictured Rocks National Park – absolutely one of the most beautiful places in Michigan. The sun was falling behind the rocks and looked just perfect for a picture. The serene waters of the lake added to the breathtaking view, reflecting the vibrant colors of the sky.

As the sun dipped lower, the rocks were bathed in a warm, golden glow, creating a magical atmosphere. It was a moment that truly encapsulated the beauty and tranquility of this remarkable place.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now