Driftwood of Light, Salish Sea, Semiahmoo, Washington State, USA

The transcendental value of landscape photography is the attunement between the landscape and the photographer.

The first piece of advice to a beginner is to let go. Learning to become one with nature. To experiment, to look for the unseen, to give it life, this is the quest.

Lastly, I will advise a beginner on the value of an enticing, well-crafted story of the photograph.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now