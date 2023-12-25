Driftwood of Light, Salish Sea, Semiahmoo, Washington State, USA

The transcendental value of landscape photography is the attunement between the landscape and the photographer.
The first piece of advice to a beginner is to let go. Learning to become one with nature. To experiment, to look for the unseen, to give it life, this is the quest.
Lastly, I will advise a beginner on the value of an enticing, well-crafted story of the photograph.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor