Joshua Tree National Park Storm, California, USA

One of my favorite places to photograph the Milky Way is Joshua Tree National Park, and since I live in North County, San Diego, it is only a short 3-hour drive to the park.

The time was just right, and with a Black Moon, aka, New Moon, I knew that the night sky would be at its darkest and an excellent opportunity for some astrophotography.

The first night of photographing was awesome; we spent hours moving from one location to another. The next night was the peak of the New Moon, and we were excited to continue capturing the night sky. However, with a check of our app Clear Outside, we knew that we only had a short window to photograph between midnight and 2 am.

As midnight passed, we started to notice – well, it wasn’t hard to notice – the flashes of lightning in the sky just to the southeast of our location. We took a little time to get set up – I had just purchased my first star tracker, and I was having slight difficulty finding Polaris – and after I took a few images, it was understandable why I was having difficulty. The first couple of photos I shot away from the storm, but the foreground just didn’t really pop, so I turned my camera towards a large rock formation just behind Cap Rock.

The result of the first photograph told the story of what was to come; the color on the left is the remnants of a lightning strike, and the cotton candy sky soon brought more rain than I have seen in a long time.

After two frantic runs to the truck to stow our gear, we knew our night of astrophotography was over.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now