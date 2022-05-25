Keyhole Arch, Pfeiffer State Beach, Big Sur, California, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Here in California, in the winter time a light show happens on Pfeiffer Beach at Keyhole Arch. The Arch has been carved in the rock face by waves over time and around Winter Solstice the sun will set in the center of the Arch producing a natural glow with light streaming through the archway.

Be prepared to get there early to stake out your place in the sand. Patience will be required to restrain from throwing rocks at the tourists who dart in front of you with there little box cameras but the wait and restraint are worth the shots. On this day it was extremely windy where you had to either keep the lens cover on between shots to prevent the glass from pitting.

