Sardala Koyu, Kocaeli, Turkey

The Black Sea coastline is known for its high tides and stormy weather. Where the sea meets the land, you can witness dramatic skies with clouds and crashing waves. However, nature never ceases to amaze us with its wonders, and it is possible to witness colourful sunsets and a calm sea even on a winter's day.

I took this photo on one of those exceptional days, a warm and calm December day. A few days before New Year's Eve, we decided to go on a photo tour along the Black Sea coast. We set off before sunrise and stopped at various spots until sunset.

Sardala Koyu was our last stop that day. Although it is a very popular beach in summer, it looked very secluded, with only a few dogs hanging around. The sea has beautiful and huge rock formations, and I climbed slippery rocks and cliffs to photograph them from different angles.

This photo was captured within the last few minutes of sunset when the colours painted the skies. With the floating clouds and warm winter sunset, the sky was like a symphony of colours, almost welcoming the upcoming new year.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now