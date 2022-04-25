Rising Moon, Hastings, Minnesota, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com
I love all the seasons in Minnesota, especially winter. Every season has something different to offer a photographer. Winter may be cold, but the snow creates interesting landscapes. Also, when the trees have lost their leaves, they make great silhouettes at sunset.
As the sun sets, I like to drive along the country roads looking for subjects to silhouette. The evening I took this photo, I was excited to see the moon rise. The moon rose quickly and I was able to get the color in the sky together with the moon.
