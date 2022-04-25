Rising Moon, Hastings, Minnesota, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I love all the seasons in Minnesota, especially winter. Every season has something different to offer a photographer. Winter may be cold, but the snow creates interesting landscapes. Also, when the trees have lost their leaves, they make great silhouettes at sunset.

As the sun sets, I like to drive along the country roads looking for subjects to silhouette. The evening I took this photo, I was excited to see the moon rise. The moon rose quickly and I was able to get the color in the sky together with the moon.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now