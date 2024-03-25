Isle of Palms, SC, USA

While scouting the vicinity, I drove by this area, which immediately caught my eye. It appeared to be so very peaceful, and the lighting was incredibly beautiful. Due to the early morning hour, I stopped and was lucky that nobody impatient to get by my car.

I set up my composition with my tripod and took a couple of pictures. The lighting began to change and presented such a comforting feeling that I did not want to leave. I loved the lines and curves on the shore, the boats in the distance, and the tracks that must have been done by a truck, but it reminded me of turtle tracks. The patterns in the sky exemplified the multitude of talents nature has to offer.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now