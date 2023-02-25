    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Smith Rock State Park, Deschutes County, USA
    By Mark Shunk

    It was an unusually warm early February day in Central Oregon. So I decided to climb to the top of "Misery Ridge" - a 1,000-foot escarpment created by the volcanic caldera that formed what is now called Smith Rock.

    My objective was to capture a sunset photo overlooking Phoenix Buttress in the foreground with the Cascades mountain range in the background. I experimented with a few locations before setting my tripod on the edge of the ridge with the river almost directly below my feet.

    I decided to shoot a panorama rather than a single wide frame to have the scale I desired for the mountains in the background. An unexpected challenge was that a few farmers in the valley before me had chosen to burn their fields (a standard process to remove stubble before planting) on this warm day. As a result, considerable smoke was hanging in the valley and slowly making its way around and into the foreground of my shot.

    While not what I had anticipated or imagined, I waited, hoping the fires (and resulting smoke) would diminish by sunset and that my shot would not be negatively impacted. Fortunately, that was pretty much the case, with just a hint of smoke adding some visual interest to the edge of the frame.

    As the sun set, I doubled and tripled check my settings and focus and fired off three sets of 4 images each. Satisfied that I had captured what I needed, I sat back and just enjoyed the view, grateful to have a passion for a hobby that once again took me to a place I would have likely not been at a time I would have otherwise not been there, to see something I would never have seen.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®