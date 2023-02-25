Cresta Dei Cugni, Graian Alps, Piedmont, Italy

This is a panorama obtained by stitching together 15 images taken with the camera hold. These mountains are part of the Graian Alps. It is a 3006m elevation peak dividing the Peraciaval and the Arnas valley.

This photo was taken from the Arnas Valley side. A hike can reach the area to the Lago Dietro La Torre, and the photo was taken from just below the Lago Dietro La Torre.

We started our hike early in the morning and planned to be at the Lake by sunrise. We had a great forecast, but it got cloudy and foggy. However, when we reached the area, it started to clear, and we had a beautiful scene in front of us.

