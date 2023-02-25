Altai Mountain Range, Bayan Ulgii, Mongolia

I studied Mongolia, the Gobi desert, and the Altain Mountain range during my school days. So, I got very excited when I booked my ticket for a photo expedition to Mongolia.

This picture is from my latest trip to Mongolia. This place is about 30mins drive from Olgii City.

We arrived well in advance to capture the sunrise over the Altai Mountains. We climbed a small hill, and the panoramic view of the Altai Mountains was breathtaking during the golden hour.

