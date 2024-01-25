    Search
    Cooley Bridge Over Pine River, Wellston, Michigan, USA
    By Richard Miller

    A snowy day at Cooley Bridge in Wellston, MI. The picturesque scene features the bridge spanning the Pine River, surrounded by snow-covered landscapes. It was a serene winter snowy day that looked beautiful, so I decided to capture the moment in my photographic memory.

    I took out my camera and carefully framed the scene, making sure to include the bridge, the river, and the surrounding trees. The soft, white snowflakes falling from the sky added a touch of magic to the already enchanting scenery. As I pressed the shutter button, I couldn't help but feel grateful for the opportunity to witness such natural beauty. The photograph would serve as a reminder of this peaceful winter day for years to come.


