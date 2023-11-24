It was mid-morning by now, and I could see the sun breaking through the fog. The combination of the sun, the fog, and the frost made the colours of the leaves on the ground pop Markus Treffer

Sony a7 III

Sony 16-35mm f/4

f/16, 1/4sec, ISO 100

This was the first frost in this region last year. This is a group of trees on the Frauenberg, a well-known spot near the little town of Eichstatt in Bavaria, Germany. When the weather is fine for all 'Sunday Walkers', taking a picture is very difficult due to the number of people near the town. So, visiting the landscape early in the morning or when the weather is challenging is much more enjoyable.

My original goal was to capture the sun through the fog, so I was on location very early that morning. However, there was no sun to be seen, only white and grey hues, albeit no people and no sound – a fascinating situation. There was almost no colour in the freezing white scene. On the camera's screen, the picture looked like the camera was set in monochrome picture style setting. No problem, though, as I captured quite a few naturally black-and-white images.

Two hours later, I decided to return home. On my way back, I stopped to look at this interesting group of maple trees – an occasional destination of mine in a region called Jura – situated on a wide grass plane.

It was mid-morning by now, and I could see the sun breaking through the fog. The combination of the sun, the fog, and the frost made the colours of the leaves on the ground pop – a lovely contrasting situation. In all honesty, I did not expect this. There was mist and frost everywhere. The last autumn day was showcasing its true colours.

This is a good reminder that sometimes it is better to take a detour on the way home.

