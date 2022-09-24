Home Studio Shell, Aberdeen, Scotland

I have a fascination with shells, their geometry and their hidden life. They make great subject matter for macro photography working either on the photobench at home or in the wild.

This image was taken in my home studio and I sought to portray the internal structure of this shell that had been broken by wave action on the beach. I try to vary the light and also, as in this case, to excise the image in photoshop and place it on a plain background to allow the features to stand out.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now