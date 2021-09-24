St Marks National Wildlife Refuge, Florida, USA

Pre-dawn in the marsh finds one little bird announcing the beginning of a new day. This was taken at St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge and these conditions are one of the reasons I love St. Marks so much. You can experience such a large range of differing conditions throughout the day and they all seem to offer so much to a photographer.

