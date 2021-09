Hickory Mound Marsh, Near Perry, Florida, USA

A very simple image consisting of Spartina grass spikes sticking out of the marsh water before dawn on a foggy autumn morning. It was a perfectly still morning without even a hint of breeze and just enough light to see the spikes but not enough to have shadows. I had been trying to shoot this scene for several years and finally all the conditions meshed perfectly to allow it. Both the mosquitoes and I were very happy with the results. Taken at Hickory Mound, near Perry, Florida.

