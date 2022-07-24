St Clair Beach, Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

An iconic part of the Dunedin landscape for decades, the wooden poles on St Clair Beach are the remnants of a structure known as a 'groyne', designed to impede the ebb and flow of the tide and retain sand on the beach. The original groynes here were built between 1902 and 1906. Over the years they have weathered and been washed away, and it was reported that this month, July 2022, the last of the poles has sadly disappeared, making this image impossible to reproduce.

