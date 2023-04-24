Mount Revelstoke, British Columbia, Canada

This picture was taken on a typically foggy morning on the south face of Mount Revelstoke in the British Columbia interior. The 6,200ft mountain is home to a long, paved road that switchbacks from the valley floor to about the 6,000ft mark. As the odometer reads, the road is 26km long and folds back on itself many times as it slowly steps up to the large tourist area near the summit.

This shot of the treeline through twin banks of heavy fog was taken about halfway up that epic two-lane roadway just as the sun first peered above the rim of neighbouring Mount Cartier. The light show was otherworldly and lasted a good hour before the heat of the day slowly cooked off the mist, an event that happens two or three times a week during the early spring and early autumn months.

One of these days, I'll be there early and set up for a timelapse video to show the rolling, undulating banks of fog slither their way around the mountainside features. Until then, this monochrome still will have to suffice.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now