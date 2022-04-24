Ouray County, Colorado, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The state Colorado is a pretty amazing place during the fall season. One of the challenges however is that aspen leaves change color and can drop quickly when the wind starts blowing. Last fall I was out in the San Juan mountains looking for fall colors and coming up empty in many locations. Late one afternoon I was driving down the highway and saw this scene on my left. It stood out because the aspen forests all around it were already completely bare. And also, it has snowed the night before, so the mountain peaks in the distance were covered with fresh snow.

I traveled at least another mile before being able to turn my vehicle around safely. When I arrived back at the scene, I could tell that I was about to lose the light on the mountains. I quickly got my gear out and took some photos. Since the aspen forests were bare on both sides of this scene, I used my telephoto lens to isolate the small grove of aspen trees still hanging onto their leaves. Capturing this scene at 224mm also gives the illusion that the mountains were closer than what I saw with my naked eye.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now