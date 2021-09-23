Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, USA

This is the Middle Prong of Little River, located in the Tremont area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

The leaves had been at peak color earlier in the week but a strong rainstorm removed a great deal of them the day before I captured this picture. Still, I thought this was a beautiful lively stream to perk up the mood of this wet, foggy afternoon.

After photographing this my wife and I sat on the wet ground and enjoyed a sandwich and drink while listening to the stream pass by and relaxing before moving on.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now