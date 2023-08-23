    Search
    Seceda, Ortisei, Trentino Alto Adige, Italy
    By Maddalena Veronesi

    After more than 2 hours of walking to reach the mountain's peak, waiting for the sunset.

    But we know the weather is something totally unexpected. The sky was full of dark clouds that I like so much, so I decided to change my lens to have a closer view of the mountains and the clouds.

    I put my camera on the tripod and took the picture that I knew should have been in black and white to emphasize the dark mood atmosphere of the scene.

    Seceda is a wonderful place to visit in every season during the year, and you can reach it by chair lift, too.

