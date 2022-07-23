Kaikoura Bay Sunrise, New Zealand

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Sunrises in Kaikoura can be truly spectacular. Located on the upper east coast of the South Island, we are amongst the first in the world to see the sun rise over the South Pacific at the dawn of a new day, and being one of those few places where snow capped mountain peaks meet the vastness of the blue ocean, the landscape is especially beautiful in morning light.

This image was made in late August, the end of our winter. Plenty of snow remains on the high peaks of the Seaward Kaikoura Range to the left of the frame, and even Mount Alexander (1,197m) in the centre has more than a dusting. In this image we are looking predominantly north, towards the Marlborough region and indeed the North Island (not visible at sea level from here).

