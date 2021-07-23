TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

September 2016: it was my second trip to Scotland and I had to go back to Loch Shiel. On the first trip in 2014, I had loved the location and had taken a dramatic shot of the loch from the top of the Glenfinnan monument. This shot was published on LPM website, see my VIP web page: https://landscapephotographymagazine.com/25/02/2021/loch-shiel-lochaber-district-highlands-scotland-2

For this second session two years later, I installed my tripod in the water. The coloured rocks of the lake bottom, the textures, and the water clarity all caught my attention. The leading lines created by the shorelines, the mountains, the trees, and the reflections on the water all draw the eye to the end of lake, seemingly at the infinity point. All this is contrasted with a typical Scottish sky. Together these elements amplify our perception of great depth of field. This area is also famous for the Glenfinnan viaduct also named “Harry Potter bridge” which is less than 2 kms behind me and where the much-photographed train shows up daily. I would love to go back again!

