Clearing Storm, Three Brothers, Yosemite National Park, California, USA

Storms that clear around sunrise are what we photographers yearn for in Yosemite National Park. It provides opportunities for clifftop drama and incredible light to be conjoined in a photograph. The morning I made this photograph was no different, as there was a brief clearing in the storm. This clearing partially revealed the Three Brothers, which until this point in the morning, was completely covered by the mist. The calm waters of Merced River served as a perfect reflection pool for the photograph.

