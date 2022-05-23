Lake Lure, North Carolina, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

It was a rainy day, the most exciting time to photograph the clouds and reflections. The weather was cool and damp allowing the color of the normally deep green color of the lake to appear blue. The clouds and sky and lake houses appeared as a mirror image. I set up my camera and tripod while trying to figure the best view to create a frame around the subject. I loved the contrast of the softness of the watery clouds with the textures of the frame.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now