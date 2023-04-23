Mauna Lani Resort, Hawaii Island, USA

Hawaii Island, aka The Big Island, is a young island, geologically speaking. It has two active volcanoes and several more dormant ones. Lava flows from the volcanoes have created rocky beaches with craggy fingers of lava extending into the ocean. I have been to this location, which is public access, once before.

On this trip, I carefully made my way from the paved trail down a short cliff to the shoreline to get close to the water. Rather than the glorious sunsets for which Hawaii is justly famous, the sky was mostly overcast and moody that evening. I did my best to work with the lighting at hand. The camera and I did get wet in the process! Thankfully it was warm, and the camera was well-sealed.

