    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Mauna Lani Resort, Hawaii Island, USA
    By Patrick Campbell

    Hawaii Island, aka The Big Island, is a young island, geologically speaking. It has two active volcanoes and several more dormant ones. Lava flows from the volcanoes have created rocky beaches with craggy fingers of lava extending into the ocean. I have been to this location, which is public access, once before.

    On this trip, I carefully made my way from the paved trail down a short cliff to the shoreline to get close to the water. Rather than the glorious sunsets for which Hawaii is justly famous, the sky was mostly overcast and moody that evening. I did my best to work with the lighting at hand. The camera and I did get wet in the process! Thankfully it was warm, and the camera was well-sealed.

    Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
    • We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
    • Download all new issues of the magazine
    • Download all back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®