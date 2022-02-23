Yosemite Valley, Mariposa, Mariposa County, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I was in Yosemite in mid-January for a meeting at the hotel in the valley for several days. It was not a photography trip, but I brought camera equipment in hopes of finding an opportunity to get away from business and record the incredible scenery. Because of poor weather and extremely flat light, not many opportunities emerged and I finished my visit without much to show for it. We headed out of the valley in the early morning after an overnight dusting and I came across this view of the Cathedral Spires. The sky was brightening just enough to reveal some of the grandeur of these peaks. I set up my tripod and took many shots. This particular image is a stitched panorama of 3 medium format images and was by far the best result I had for the trip, and has ultimately found its way onto my wall as a very large print.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now