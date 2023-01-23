Sunrise At Torres Del Paine National Park, Chile

Torres del Paine National Park is known for its soaring mountains, bright blue icebergs and golden grasslands. The most iconic site is the granite towers from which the park takes its name Alejandro Ferrand

Nikon D810

Nikon 16-35mm f/4

f/7.1, 30sec, ISO 125

This is one of my favourite images from my second sunrise visit to Torres del Paine National Park. During the first visit on day one, I scouted the area for potential compositions to capture during sunrise, and as luck would have it, I found this spot. My initial thought was that this was a good spot. However, it was a bit too far away, and getting to it during the night could be a problem. Nevertheless, I decided to go for it, and before 05:00 the following morning, I was already on my way there.

I kept looking at the night sky during my walk, but things didn't seem promising – there were no stars visible.

I arrived at the location at 06:50, and my hopes of capturing a pink sunrise had faded away. Pretty soon, however, a pinkish reflection from above the mountains started igniting my hopes again.

I had plenty of time to play with various camera settings, even though my exposure times were quite long at that time of day.

This is, for me, the most important rule for sunrise photography. Even if you have already found the required composition, go early. As light changes, new compositions may come to your attention, but the perfect light won't be there for a long time, so it is important to frame your composition before the best light arrives – get there early and be ready.

This time, I had the chance to do that. I arrived more than one hour before sunrise and did everything as it was supposed to be done, and, luckily, nature rewarded me enormously!

