The Tree, Mont Ouareau, St Donat de Montcalm, Quebec, Canada

Picture Story

Because the region had received fresh snow overnight, I knew I had to go snowshoeing with my cam-era at Mt Ouareau in St-Donat-de-Montcalm region. The forest snow surface was untouched, and I would be able to hunt for shapes, curves, shadows, textures, and patterns. Conditions would be per-fect. Passing through this location, I found a lonely tree with is shadow. It was surrounded by numer-ous lines created by tree shadows. It caught my attention. The snow’s texture, its purity and the ice crystals floating on that magic carpet also fascinated me. For those conditions, I had learned the im-portance of exposure to the right (ETTR). The many aspects of snow define for me the beauty of win-ter. Each time there is a predicted snowfall, I plan a snowshoe trek.

