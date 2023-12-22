Stepantsminda, Kazbegi, Republic of Georgia

When I coach aspiring photographers, I mention one golden rule: Frame your subject, and once you are pleased with your composition, take two steps forward.

Composition is about highlighting the subject and telling its story.

Before pressing the shutter release, identify what attracted you to the scene. What sparked a thought in your mind with the intent of capturing it in a photograph? It's often something you love.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now