Tua River, Vilarinho Das Azenhas, Vila Flor, Braganca, Tras Os Montes, Portugal

Alders and poplars are common trees along rivers and streams. Deciduous trees lose their leaves in Autumn and regrow them in Spring. Before falling, the leaves, initially dark green, turn yellow or brown, giving these trees, especially the large ones, a wonderful scenic effect on the landscape.

A few days ago, while wandering along the banks of the Tua River, I came across this magnificent scenery, with alders and poplars on both banks, in a dialogue of colours. In the foreground, some large, imposing alders direct our attention to those in the background, on the other bank (necessarily small due to the use of a wide-angle lens). The fast-running river, the shaky reflections of the trees in the water, the clouds, the yellow-brown foliage of the riverside trees, everything takes us back to Autumn, a period of slowdown conducive to reflection.

