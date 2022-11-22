Autumnal Bayou Cypress, Texas, USA

The lakes and bayous found on the Texas-Louisiana border region in the United States are fascinating places to explore any time of the year but the fall season is the best as far as I am concerned. There are many other swamps and bayous in the southern states but I enjoy this region the most. The stars of the show here are the Bald Cypress trees in their autumn finery.

As in any fall season, the exact timing of the peak colors is weather dependent and so if you don’t live in the area, there may be a bit of luck involved to visit at just the right time. In 2022 it turned out to be a very tricky year to be here at peak season.

First, the fall season was about two weeks early and then a nearby tornado and high winds about a week before I got there stripped a large percentage of the leaves away. However, with some patience and exploration, pockets of great color could still be found in protected areas. It is not an easy place to photograph and a small boat or kayak is the very best method to get around and explore.

There are a lot of photographers here at this time of the year but the area is so extensive that it is easy to quickly get away and not see anybody else. I came across this tightly packed group of cypress very early in the morning and was immediately drawn to the extensive Spanish moss gently swaying in the breeze.

