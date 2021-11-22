Franklin, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, USA

Probably the most beautiful time of year in the local area is autumn when the leaves turn to red and gold. I am new to woodland photography, but I remain determined to tame this genre of landscape photography. Like most areas of photography, it requires not only understanding the light at the various times of day, but also understanding how the forest displays that light under different weather conditions. This image was taken in a nearby nature park early on a foggy morning. Although there was no direct sunlight, the diffuse light of the morning fog made the colors look more saturated and they glowed with the warm colors of the season.

Additionally, woodland photography requires learning about the forests themselves. What trees are there? What are the individual patterns for the autumnal changes for each tree type? And when does that change occur relative to the other trees in the area? Notice that the bushes and ground cover in this image are still green, while the maples up above have turned a bright golden orange. Many of the leaves still cling to the trees, but many have fallen and provide a colorful path leading to an old shed.

