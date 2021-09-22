Sunburst at the Lake, Macclesfield, Cheshire, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

The day had been planned to walk one of the local woodlands that had become our go-to during the lockdowns and travel restrictions. The light had certainly not been in our favour and after a not too successful day of woodland and macro photography and a long trek back to the car, the thick cloud cover had started to break. As I was packing away the gear into the car my wife shouted "God-beams!" (other deities are available). Turning round to this magnificent sun-burst with no time to worry about composition I snatched what I thought to be the picture of the day. The drive home was distinctly happier than it could have been. Some days you have luck.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now