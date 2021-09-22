    Search
    Sunburst at the Lake, Macclesfield, Cheshire, England
    By Geoff Stairmand

    Picture Story

    The day had been planned to walk one of the local woodlands that had become our go-to during the lockdowns and travel restrictions. The light had certainly not been in our favour and after a not too successful day of woodland and macro photography and a long trek back to the car, the thick cloud cover had started to break. As I was packing away the gear into the car my wife shouted "God-beams!" (other deities are available). Turning round to this magnificent sun-burst with no time to worry about composition I snatched what I thought to be the picture of the day. The drive home was distinctly happier than it could have been. Some days you have luck.

