    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Search
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Myakka River State Park, Sarasota, Florida, USA
    By Lawrence Worster

    This picture was taken on June 27, 2018 at 8:48pm. I was waiting for the Full Moon to rise above the tree line. Due to the cloud cover that image would not work. I turned around and found this image. It was perfect and a surprise. I learned to always look around. It was shot with a Sony A7rII with a Zeiss Batis 2.8/18mm, f11 ISO 100, shutter speed unknown.

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers
    • Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year
    • Download ALL back issues
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
    • Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    summer offer

    30% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    SUMMER30

    Claim offer
    s2Member®