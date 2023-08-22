The White Tree, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

A few years ago, I wanted to catch the end of daylight, so I set off to the Park du Bout de l'Ile. This is just a 16 minutes drive from my home and near the East end of the island of Montreal. Walking in the park, I saw the beautiful white tree with its reflection in the water. I knew the sunset at my back would color the trees and bushes on the other side of the river with a golden light.

I set up my tripod on the shoreline. I was pleased with the composition of all elements in the image. To amplify the reflections, smooth any wind ripples on the water surface and accentuate the cloud texture, I fitted my 10-stop ND filter and opted for a 20-second exposure. As always, I used my Live time feature on my camera to give me a perfect histogram (ETTR). To frame the image, I used a 204mm focal length.

As always, I enjoy long exposures; the pause allows the loveliness and quiet to sink in.

