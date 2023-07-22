Litli Hrutur, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland

In 2022, I missed the volcanic eruption in Iceland, so I closely followed all the rumours of an impending new eruption. When another eruption happened on July 10, 2023, I couldn't catch a flight to my favourite country fast enough to witness and record this phenomenon.

Once I arrived in Iceland, a challenging hike had to be made to the location of the eruption. The fatigue was over immediately when I could see the first lava. Adrenaline overpowered me, and I had to calm myself to find compositions. So first, enjoy without a camera until calmness returns.

It was time to find something else when the most obvious compositions were made. Safety always had to be the priority because these natural elements can be deadly if one is not careful. So with the right lens, you can give the impression that one is very close to the subject. A detail shot of the just petrified lava with liquid mass still underneath was a subject that was high on my wish list.

I could hardly contain my joy after finding the right composition and openings in this matter. A broad smile came on my face from this experience. One never to forget!

