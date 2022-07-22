Mccullough Bridge Fireworks, North Bend, Oregon, USA

Growing up and living on Oregon Coast has always been exciting for me, but especially as a Photographer. There always seems to be an almost endless number of photographic opportunities and inspirations. I do often venture further into the state photographing its natural beauty, but I always find that my own local area provides such a wide variety of scenic locations.

The Conde B. Mccullough Memorial Bridge is named after its namesake and builder. Often referred to as the North Bend Bridge by locals, the bridge sits on the north end of the community of North Bend, Oregon. Conde Mccullough designed and built all of the bridges along the Oregon Coast with this bridge being his crowning jewel and accomplishment. The art-deco design was completed in 1936, and spans just over a mile in length connecting the natural estuary of “Coos Bay” eliminating the need for the long running ferry or the 20-mile drive around the bay.

Each year during the celebration of America’s Independence Day we are treated to several days of Fireworks displays from several local events, including a 3rd of July display by the Mill Casino and Resort. The display is one of the larger displays and events on the Oregon Coast during the holiday and usually draws a very large crowd. While I have photographed this angle and location of the fireworks before, this year I did more planning and decided that this exact location would provide the best photo, and I wasn’t disappointed! From this angle I was able to get some of the larger blooms in the background of the bridge and I was excited to see my results, and I’m equally excited to share this gorgeous view with the Landscape Photography Magazine audience!

