Guttenbrunn Bei Zwettl, Waldviertel, Austria

The Waldviertel is located in the north of Austria and is known and loved for its pristine landscape, mystical forests, "wide" skies, breathtaking light moods and, for Austria, lonely stretches. For my photo project "Land in sight" I have been making large photo landscape portraits of the Waldviertel for many years. I want to capture the different landscape forms, the light and cloud moods of all seasons.

At the end of October, I planned to capture a sunrise panorama with an autumnal mood on a remote clearing with a lonely farm. The weather was magical, the night very damp and cold, resulting in dense fog drifting over the undulating meadows, flooded by the incoming light of the rising sun. As the highlight of the event, six deer were grazing in the clearing. As I was packing up my equipment, very pleased with the expected panorama and already looking forward to a hot coffee, I passed this stream with this willow on the way to my car, through which the light flooded like on a dramatic opera stage. The hoarfrost in the grass crackled, the mist steamed, the light danced.

I made a two-line panorama composed of 6 shots with an output size of 1.00x1.00 m (3.28x3.28 ft). I photographed with my Nikon D810 and the Nikkor 24-70 mm zoom lens at a focal length of 56 mm, aperture 8 and, because of the enormous contrast range, an exposure series of 5 shots each. Compared to normal backlit shots, the high humidity and the rising fog intensified the highlights enormously.

The panorama of the clearing has a size of 2.5x1 m and I will post it on this platform shortly.

