Colors of Autumn, Oakridge, Oregon, USA

Each time the fall season comes around, I become giddy and can't wait for the explosion of colors in the Pacific Northwest. And each time, I search for new places with all the brilliant colors of what is one of my favorite times of year. With so many gorgeous locations to explore around Oregon, it's an exciting and rewarding experience to find that "New" spot no one seems to know about or photograph.

A few years ago, while driving through central Oregon in October, I stopped along the highway for a break. I knew this stream was beautiful and that there were some nice Autumn leaves on either side, but I had never really stopped and taken any photos. It was late morning, not long after the sun came up; the light seemed to be pretty good and was creating some nice highlights in the dynamic rushing water. I grabbed my camera and tripod and made the short climb down some steep rocks and through some dense growth to this spot at the edge of the water. The moment I gazed out and saw all of the brilliantly colored leaves scattered across the rocks, I knew I would have a new favorite place.

Two years later, and I still think back to this moment when I first laid eyes on this special place in my heart. Every Autumn, I look forward to new experiences and new leaves, but I also look forward to coming right back to this spot. With even just a few minutes to spend here during a stop in a long drive, you can forget all of your troubles and just enjoy the beauty of a simple scene on this beautiful planet.

