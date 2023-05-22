Oak Trees, Santa Rosa County, Florida, USA

I love fog, and where I live, it is quite common during spring and fall. This was a cool, foggy November morning in a field behind my home, near Milton, Florida, in the USA. The trees are beautiful Live Oak trees which are very common in Florida. Their limbs spread gracefully outward and provide shade in the heat of the day and offer witchingly wicked silhouettes in the moonlight. My wife and I enjoy watching the deer eat and play in this field many mornings and late afternoons.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now