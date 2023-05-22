Hillsboro Beach Lighthouse, FL, USA

A very blue morning on the roiling sea. The storm clouds were intense, the rocks were very slippery, and the rain was about to begin, but the sight was beckoning. The perimeter of the rocks needed to be skirted, which was no easy task, especially with the thoughts of what might be swimming by me.

Scrambling up a boulder, setting up my tripod and waiting for the perfect light while thinking about the dangers of coming down to safety was in the back of my mind.

