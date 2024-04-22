Montalegre, Vila Real, Portugal

During the Peninsular War (1807-1814), Portugal was invaded by French armies on three occasions. In March 1809, the French Marshal Soult (1769-1851) began the second invasion through the northern corridor. On May 17, 1809, faced with the Anglo-Portuguese army under the command of British Marshal Sir Arthur Wellesley (1769-1852), the French army retreated, passing near Montalegre on the way to Serra do Larouco. The following day, May 18, Wellesley's forces camped in the Alto-Cávado valley near Montalegre. The English commander sent a report to the Portuguese Marshal Miguel Pereira Forjaz (1769-1827), informing that Soult's army, fleeing to Ourense (Spain), had destroyed its own artillery and baggage, abandoning the sick, wounded and prisoners.

A few weeks ago, on a cold and snowy day, while visiting Montalegre, I went up to the castle and the adjacent cemetery. From there, we can see a magnificent view to the north, looking down at the Cávado River and in front of the Serra do Larouco.

I imagined what happened on May 17-18, 1809, when Montalegre witnessed the passage of the fleeing French army and then the Anglo-Portuguese troops. How much suffering and misfortune can be "buried" in a landscape that today seems peaceful and magnificent?

Seven images taken side-by-side were assembled to obtain a panorama. The zoom lens was set at 70mm in order to minimize image distortion. They were captured in RAW format and converted to JPG using the same adjustments.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now