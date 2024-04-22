    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Montalegre, Vila Real, Portugal
    By Joao Cabral

    Download the latest issue of Landscape Photography Magazine

    During the Peninsular War (1807-1814), Portugal was invaded by French armies on three occasions. In March 1809, the French Marshal Soult (1769-1851) began the second invasion through the northern corridor. On May 17, 1809, faced with the Anglo-Portuguese army under the command of British Marshal Sir Arthur Wellesley (1769-1852), the French army retreated, passing near Montalegre on the way to Serra do Larouco. The following day, May 18, Wellesley's forces camped in the Alto-Cávado valley near Montalegre. The English commander sent a report to the Portuguese Marshal Miguel Pereira Forjaz (1769-1827), informing that Soult's army, fleeing to Ourense (Spain), had destroyed its own artillery and baggage, abandoning the sick, wounded and prisoners.

    A few weeks ago, on a cold and snowy day, while visiting Montalegre, I went up to the castle and the adjacent cemetery. From there, we can see a magnificent view to the north, looking down at the Cávado River and in front of the Serra do Larouco.

    I imagined what happened on May 17-18, 1809, when Montalegre witnessed the passage of the fleeing French army and then the Anglo-Portuguese troops. How much suffering and misfortune can be "buried" in a landscape that today seems peaceful and magnificent?

    Seven images taken side-by-side were assembled to obtain a panorama. The zoom lens was set at 70mm in order to minimize image distortion. They were captured in RAW format and converted to JPG using the same adjustments.


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®