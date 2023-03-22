Mount Diablo. San Francisco East Bay, California, USA

This is a moment I’ve been waiting for and almost missed - snow on Mount Diablo!

Yes, our local mountain received quite a bit of snow during our recent winter storms. It doesn't happen often, but with whacky weather everywhere, it's not surprising. It doesn't bring a bit of an Alpine feel to our area. California is holding on tight to winter, but we need more, so bring it on.

This view is from an unnamed but very cool little park in Pleasant Hill, looking towards downtown Walnut Creek with our mountain in the background.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now