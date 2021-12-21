Sunset Ice, Pleneau Bay, Antarctica

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I am addicted to photographing ice in all of its many forms and shapes. I have had this love of ice photography for decades and I have traveled extensively over the years in search of it and so far, the three best and most productive places that I have found are right where I live near the shore of Lake Michigan in Wisconsin, Greenland and Antarctica, where this image comes from.

A few years ago I traveled to Antarctica on a ship that was reserved for photographers and we had a simply spectacular trip. I researched different trips until I found one that would give me the best opportunities for interacting with ice. It certainly was the most concentrated seven days of ice photography I have ever experienced and we were fortunate to have perfect weather every day.

Several times each day we were in zodiacs prowling near, around and under the edges of icebergs. This sunset composition of a large iceberg is typical of the opportunities from this spot called the iceberg graveyard in Pleneau Bay. The water in the bay is reasonably shallow and when icebergs float in here they can become grounded and stay sometimes for years until they melt away.

We had explored this bay in zodiacs at sunrise for several hours and then returned again around 9 PM until sunset because the weather conditions remained so perfect. We very slowly circled this wonderfully sculpted iceberg several times as the light continued to get better. I had actually photographed this scene early that morning but in this instance the sunset light was better than sunrise light.

