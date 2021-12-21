    Search
    Grotte De Choranche, Vercors, France

    By Mahendra Singh Chouhan

    Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

    Picture Story

    Grotte de choranche is a beautiful cave system in Vercors Department in France. Very few people travel this place. I was doing a course in Neuromodulation in Grenoble when my wife told me about these beautiful caves. You can pick a bus from Grenoble to Saint Marcellin, which is very convenient and from Saint Marcellin, you can book a taxi to reach this gorgeous place. This is a privately owned property and they take you inside in groups.

    It was very difficult to keep pace with the group as I was busy taking various compositions while the guide rapidly finished his description. I found I was always left behind only to find my way to next point, it was scary as lights are lit only till guide is there. However I would strongly recommend this place as it has very typical thread like white stalactites which like like icicles. Even the people here are very generous and kind.

