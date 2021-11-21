Mont Tremblant National Park, Quebec, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

A few years ago, in the beginning of October, I was hiking in the beautiful Mt-Tremblant National Park. Suddenly I heard a small waterfall. Approaching the location, I saw this magnificent red maple leaf lying on a rock surrounded by green reflections. Not only a sign of autumn, our national flag is a representation of this leaf. This flag has become the principal and most recognizable national symbol of Canada. I installed my tripod very low and I put a polarizing filter on my lens to perform a 1.6 sec. exposure. This photograph reminds me the beauty and diversity of my gorgeous country.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

